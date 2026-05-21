BGA Celebrates 137th Graduating Class

Battle Ground Academy held its 137th Commencement on Sunday, May 17, celebrating the graduation of 92 students. Colton Kephart, who will attend Vanderbilt University, and Elliotte Thomas, who will attend the University of Southern California, were the valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively.

“This class has experienced remarkable growth during its time at BGA, and they leave with an impressive record of achievement across academics, athletics, the arts, and service,” said Head of School Will Kesler. “More importantly, they leave as thoughtful, resilient young people prepared to make a meaningful impact.”

Highlights of BGA’s 137th graduating class include:

Eighty-eight percent of the class received merit-based aid, collectively receiving more than $11.1 million in scholarship offers ($121k in scholarship dollars per student).

Eighty-four percent of students were admitted to their top choice institutions, with 98% being accepted by at least one of their top three choices.

Graduates were admitted to 154 institutions and will matriculate to 54, from coast to coast and in 23 states, Italy, and Spain. Sixty-one percent of the class will attend an out-of-state institution.

Seventeen student-athletes (18% of graduates) will continue their athletic careers in college.

In addition to the valedictorian and salutatorian, other graduates honored included: Lola Padula was awarded the Pinkerton Watch, given to a senior who is the best all-around student, in the judgment of the faculty. Nate Fleming was presented the Paul Guffee ‘61 Memorial Award, which, by a faculty vote, goes to the senior who exhibits leadership in athletics and all other phases of school life.

Finn McConnell received the Katie Jeter ‘03 Award for Service.

Christian Walker received the BGA Alumni Association Bill Ross ’72 Award as voted by the student body for helping those in need without the need for recognition.

Alison Zierdon was presented with the Robin Leigh Altshuler Award, given to a senior who exemplifies a spirit of unconditional service to others and the community.

Ella Reid received the Durwood Sies ‘40 Leadership Award.

Nico Buhalis received the Helen and Ralph Brown ’49 School Spirit Award.

Ryleigh Skorey was recognized with the David A. Hernandez ’49 Award for Courage.