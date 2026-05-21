Benefit Show Set for May 23 to Support Franklin’s Halfway Market After Devastating Fire

The Halfway Market in Franklin suffered a fire on May 13 that caused substantial damage and forced the restaurant to close. The exterior was saved, but the interior damage is estimated at $200,000. Click for More News

In support of the local restaurant, a benefit show has been announced for Saturday, May 23rd, from 3 pm until 5 pm at Gentry Farm, 1974 New Hwy 96 W, Franklin.

“Half Way has always been a community gathering place, where the staff treats everyone like family,” said Brandy Blanton, a longtime friend of owners Kellye and Paul King. “Now it’s our turn to wrap our arms around them.”

On May 23 at Gentry Farm, local musicians including David Leonard, Poor Lisa, and the Austin Brothers Band featuring Senator Jack Johnson will play a fundraising show. Hattie Jane’s Creamery will be on hand with ice cream, bottled water will be available for purchase, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. No outside coolers, pets, or alcohol will be allowed on-site.

There is no cost to attend, but donations are encouraged. Online contributions can be made through the Circle of Giving and selecting “Half Way Market & Diner”.

“Recovery will be a long road, and we are so humbled by the outpouring of support and requests for ways to help,” Kellye King said. “We can rebuild, but the immediate focus in on making sure our staff who have now lost their place of employment are taken care of as we figure out the next steps.”

Make a donation through Circle of Giving here.