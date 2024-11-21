Spring Hill Teen Killed in Crash Involving Charter Bus

A 19-year-old Spring Hill man lost his life in a bicycle crash on Campbell Station Parkway Wednesday evening. The preliminary investigation shows that Jacob Crawford was on a bicycle, facing east towards Main St., in the continuous turn lane section of Campbell Station Parkway. Jacob was stopped for traffic. A 50-plus-seat Prevost passenger bus stopped in the parking lot where Publix was located, preparing to exit onto Campbell Station Parkway. The bus made a left turn onto Campbell Station Parkway and collided with the bicyclist, resulting in his fatal injuries.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by officers who have interviewed many witnesses and collected all available evidence at this point in time. Following the investigation, the 21st District Attorney’s Office will receive the findings and determine whether any criminal laws were broken.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email