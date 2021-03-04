Spring Hill Looking for Volunteers to Help Plant Trees Along Rutherford Creek

SPRING HILL, TN—TEC is partnering with Spring Hill Parks and Recreation in planting 1500 trees along Rutherford Creek through a grant from Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program (TAEP).

This is a family-friendly event so grab the kids and help us reach our goal of 1500 trees planted.

Tree planting will take place along a stretch of Rutherford Creek located near Fisher Park on Port Royal Road in Spring Hill, TN. This incredible event will begin at 9:00 am on Saturday, March 13th. Meet us at 4285 Port Royal Road, Spring Hill, TN 37174 where we will begin the event after a brief introduction.

It is important for us to get an accurate number of total volunteers so upon arrival, participants will be asked to sign in at the registration tent. Water will be provided but it is recommended that participants bring their own if they are able. In addition, Spring Hill Parks and Recreation would appreciate anyone who can bring their own spades or shovels to do so. Although Spring Hill Parks and Rec has a number of shovels available, we encourage participants to bring their own to ensure we have enough tools for everyone to get in on the fun.

Register at tectn.org/getinvolved. For more information, call the Spring Hill Parks & Recreation Department at 931-487-0027, or email Sonja Rine, [email protected]