WCS to Vaccinate 2500 Employees

More than 1,000 Williamson County Schools employees have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from school nurses in a district-run clinic with 1,500 more staff scheduled to receive theirs this week.

In January, WCS received approval from the State to administer vaccines to its employees, and the first clinic took place February 25 and 26 at Independence High.

“The feedback from those who received the vaccine has been so positive, and we’ve seen so much emotion from faculty and staff after getting that first dose,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “It feels like we’ve reached a huge safety milestone. I am so thankful for the many, many people who made this a success.”

Members of the COVID Response Team, to include Executive Director of COVID Response Gary Anderson, Safety and Security Director Michael Fletcher and Safety and Security Coordinator Nick Vacco, led the effort along with Nursing Services Staff including Mandi Thompson, Sara Whitfield and Shannon Cannon.

“We had so much support from so many other departments,” said Anderson. “It took all of us working together to make this happen for WCS staff members. I couldn’t be more proud of everyone involved.”

In addition to the COVID Response Team, the effort included assistance from school nurses, the Independence High administration and staff, instructional technology, maintenance, human resources, superintendent’s office, the sheriff’s office, communications, as well as other school and district volunteers.

Employees will begin receiving their second doses later this month.