Master the Fundamentals: Summer Drills Every Young Football Player Should Know

Summer is the perfect time for young athletes to focus on fundamentals, build strength, and sharpen their football skills before the fall season begins. This off-season window can make all the difference for all ages football players, helping them step onto the field confident, prepared, and ready to contribute.

Whether you’re a parent helping your child train or a player looking to level up your game, Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville are your local go-to for gear and guidance. Let’s break down the essential drills and routines every rising star should include in their summer training lineup.

Quick Highlights:

Discover essential summer drills to boost youth age football performance

Learn how to build an effective weekly training routine for young athletes

Find out how to save 15% on all football gear this July at Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville

Why Summer Training Matters for Youth Football Players

When youth athletes are introduced to structured football, coaches are looking for players ready to work. Summer offers a valuable opportunity to develop key skills without the time constraints of school and other schedules.

Beyond skill development, summer training improves physical fitness, boosts on-field confidence, and reduces the risk of injury. By establishing a foundation now, young athletes can walk into fall camp a step ahead.

Essential Summer Drills to Build Football Fundamentals

Footwork & Agility Drills

Quick, controlled footwork is a game-changer in every position.

Ladder drills for speed and balance

Cone shuffles to simulate lateral movements

Sprint-and-cut drills to build explosive power

These drills improve reaction time and positioning—critical skills for linemen, backs, and receivers.

Passing & Catching Drills

Strong hand-eye coordination and ball control start with repetition.

Partner catch drills with movement

Over-the-shoulder tracking to simulate deep routes

High-point catching to develop timing and control

These exercises help receivers and defensive backs become more reliable in catching situations.

Tackling & Blocking Fundamentals

Before full contact begins in fall, athletes can perfect their form safely.

Sled push (if available) to develop drive

Controlled contact drills to focus on technique

Pad leverage and stance practice to build muscle memory

These fundamentals teach players to tackle and block with safety and precision in mind.

Conditioning & Core Strength Work

Endurance and core stability support performance and prevent fatigue-based injuries.

Sprint intervals and shuttle runs for cardiovascular endurance

Planks, push-ups, and medicine ball throws for functional strength

A strong, conditioned athlete can perform harder, longer, and stand out at tryouts.

Create a Weekly Routine

Structure is key to making training productive and sustainable. Here’s a sample plan:

3–4 training days per week

Include a mix of drills, strength work, and cardio

Active recovery days with stretching, yoga, or light movement

Training with teammates or friends can also increase motivation and accountability while making workouts more fun.

Gear Up and Save This July

A strong football season starts with the right equipment. Whether your athlete needs cleats that fit just right, new shoulder pads, or an extra mouthguard, Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville offers both new and gently used gear at unbeatable prices.

Now through July 31, 2025, take advantage of 15% off all football gear. This limited-time sale includes everything from helmets and shoulder pads to cleats, practice jerseys, football pants, gloves, protective cups and pads, mouthguards, and footballs. It’s the perfect time to stock up on everything your athlete needs to train with confidence, stay protected, and hit the field ready to compete.

With two convenient locations in the greater Nashville area, Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville are the best places to purchase new gear and recycle high-quality equipment for store credit or cash. This way, you’ll be all set for any activity you love!

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-661-1107

[email protected]

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 8; Saturday: 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5

Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville

201 North Anderson Lane, Suite 300

Hendersonville, TN 37075

615-822-6633

[email protected]

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 8; Saturday: 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5

