Spring Hill Chamber Welcomes Beef-A-Roo

The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Beef-A-Roo with a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Friday, December 13, 2024.

The new restaurant, located at 2108 Wall Street in Spring Hill, adds to the city’s expanding dining options.

Beef-A-Roo brings its signature menu to Spring Hill, featuring an extensive selection of made-to-order items including burgers, roast beef sandwiches, chicken sandwiches, fresh salads, and classic sides like french fries and onion rings. The restaurant also offers a full breakfast menu, providing residents with a new morning dining destination.

