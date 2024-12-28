Morgan Wallen’s Downtown Bar Finally Gets Its Sign After Six-Month Wait

TC Restaurant Group announced the opening of its one-of-a-kind six-story venue in partnership with Morgan Wallen called “This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen” that opened just ahead of CMA Fest in June on lower Broadway next to the Ryman.

However, the signage outside of the building had been rejected by Metro Council. WSMV reports Metro Council finally approved the twenty-foot sign above the main entrance. On social media, the bar showed the sign’s placement stating, “In case y’all needed help finding yourselves in This Bar.” On social media platforms, fans have stated they had a difficult time finding the bar due to the lack of signage.

