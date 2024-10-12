Spring Hill Chamber Launches ‘Think, Shop, Explore Local Passport’ Campaign

The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Listerhill Credit Union, is excited to announce the launch of the “Think, Shop, Explore Local Passport” campaign, an initiative designed to encourage residents and visitors to explore and support the diverse range of local businesses in Spring Hill. This exciting campaign will run now until October 31, 2024, offering participants a chance to win a grand prize haul valued at thousands of dollars!

How to Participate: Starting October 1st, visitors can pick up their Local Passport at any participating business or the Spring Hill Chamber Welcome Center, located at 5326 Main Street, Suite G. To qualify for the grand prize, participants simply need to collect stickers from a minimum of 15 participating businesses and return their completed passports by October 31, 2024, to the Welcome Center. Those who complete their passports entirely will be entered into the grand prize drawing twice – doubling their chances of winning!

Participating Businesses: The campaign features an array of local stops, including restaurants, retail shops, health centers, and more. Some of the featured stops include:

Aha Indian Grill

The Awaken House

The Spot Burgers & Beers

Hampton Inn Spring Hill

Lighthill Meats

TriStar ER Spring Hill

Williamson Health / Bone and Joint Institute

And many more!

A comprehensive list of all participating businesses and an interactive map is available here, guiding participants on their local adventure.

Community Photo Stops: For an extra entry into the grand prize drawing, participants can take photos at designated community photo stops, including the Spring Hill Library, City Hall, and Fischer Park. Simply post your photo on Instagram or Facebook using the hashtag #SHPassport24 to earn an additional chance to win!

Grand Prize Details: The grand prize haul includes an incredible assortment of gifts and vouchers from participating businesses, offering one lucky winner a prize worth thousands of dollars! This includes gifts from notable local businesses such as Listerhill Credit Union, Towhee Club & Birdsong Social, Brunch Collective, and many others.

How to Submit Your Passport: Once you have collected at least 15 stickers, return your passport to the Spring Hill Chamber Welcome Center (5326 Main Street, Suite G) by October 31, 2024. A dropbox is available for after-hours submissions, ensuring that everyone has a chance to participate.

Get Ready to Think, Shop, and Explore Local! The “Think, Shop, Explore Local Passport” campaign is an excellent way to discover new businesses, support local economy, and engage with the Spring Hill community. So grab your passport, explore all that Spring Hill has to offer, and get ready for a fun-filled October with plenty of opportunities to win big!

For more information, visit Spring Hill Chamber website or contact the Spring Hill Chamber Welcome Center at (931) 486-0625.

