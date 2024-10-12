Photo of the Day: October 12, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The annual Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards Dinner was held on September 11, 2024, at City Winery Nashville, raising over $400k for the organization’s mission.

The awards are a program of The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project, a 501c3 that supports military veterans, first responders and their families. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the program, co-founded by Country Music legend, Charlie Daniels with his longtime manager and friend, David Corlew.

Although Daniels passed in 2020, his musical legacy lives on, and his devotion to veterans causes continues through the dedication of Corlew. Through fundraising events, the organization supports the efforts of other not-for-profit organizations providing services to U.S. veterans and first responders; selected for providing the most meaningful work with the lowest overhead. TCHJHP has raised more than $4 million for these organizations.

