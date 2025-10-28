Southern Land Company to Break Ground on Fairington Club in Nolensville

Southern Land Company (SLC), the Nashville-based national real estate developer of Westhaven in Franklin, will celebrate the groundbreaking of Fairington Club, a modern amenity center within the Village Commons, which will introduce 15,000 square feet of commercial space, at Fairington, its new 373-acre club-living-inspired master-planned community in Nolensville, Tennessee. The event will take place on Wednesday, October 29th from 11 am until noon at 2235 McFarlin Road, Nolensville.

This milestone comes on the heels of the community’s grand opening on October 18, which unveiled the first two model homes.

This groundbreaking event reflects SLC’s steadfast commitment to enhancing homeowners’ quality of life. SLC’s vision for Fairington Club, along with its comprehensive suite of amenities, and the commercial spaces that will occupy the Village Commons, demonstrates the company’s dedication to delivering lifestyle-focused offerings early in the community’s development. This approach enables families to establish connections and begin making lasting memories from the outset.

Attendees will hear remarks from SLC Founder and CEO Tim Downey, SLC President and COO Brian Sewell. Guests will also view conceptual renderings of the amenity center while enjoying light refreshments.

Fairington Club is designed to support active and engaged lifestyles for homeowners with various fitness studios, a teaching kitchen, a craft & create room, a resort-inspired swimming pool with a water slide, pickleball courts, basketball court, fire pits, dog park, and more. Fairington Club will serve as a central gathering point where neighbors can connect through a variety of curated events and programming organized by the community’s dedicated lifestyle manager.

Upon completion, Fairington will consist of more than 700 homes—all designed by SLC’s in-house single-family architecture team and built by the company’s homebuilding arm, SLC Homes. The community will feature a collection of single-family residences and townhomes in various sizes and architectural styles. Signature features throughout the community include welcoming front porches for relaxing and gathering with neighbors, sidewalks along every street, and meticulously curated landscaping by SLC’s in-house landscape architecture team. Home prices start in the mid-$800,000s.

Fairington’s plan also includes 160 acres of open green space, parks, and walking trails meant to enhance Fairington’s natural beauty and complement the greater Nolensville area. A special site within Fairington is designated for a new Williamson County elementary school.

MORE REAL ESTATE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email