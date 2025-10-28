Nate Bargatze to Host New Game Show in Nashville

Local comedian Nate Bargatze will host a new game show in Nashville.

The show consists of three contestants competing to prove they are anything but average. Each question and challenge is laugh-out-loud family fun, as the contestants must predict how their fellow average Americans answered. In the end, only one contestant will be crowned the winner and win a chance to take home the average American salary of $67,920.

Bargatze will tape the show in Nashville November 1- 4 at Nashville Municipal Auditorium . As of now, all of the dates are full but you can submit to be put on a waiting list. Find the details here. You must be age 12 or older to attend a taping.

Municipal Auditorium is located at 417 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201.

