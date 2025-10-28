10/28/25: Overcast and Chilly, High Near 61, Light Winds

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the current weather conditions include an overcast sky with a temperature of 59.4°F and a light breeze moving at 5 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today.

Today’s temperature is expected to peak at 60.6°F, keeping the cool weather consistent throughout the day. Breezes will reach up to 9.6 mph. Tonight, the mild conditions will persist with temperatures holding steady, as lows are forecasted to dip slightly to 54.5°F under continued overcast skies. Wind speeds will remain up to 9.6 mph during the night, and the chance of precipitation stays low at 18%.

The outlook does not include any specific weather warnings or advisories at this time, maintaining a relatively calm weather pattern for the area. Residents can expect a consistent temperature range with minimal change into the night.

Today’s Details High 61°F Low 55°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 82% UV Index 1.3 (Low) Precip 18% chance · 0 in Now 59°F · feels 58°F Sunrise 7:06am Sunset 5:55pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 61°F 55°F Overcast Wednesday 53°F 50°F Rain: moderate Thursday 52°F 43°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 60°F 39°F Clear sky Saturday 61°F 44°F Overcast Sunday 53°F 49°F Drizzle: light Monday 61°F 50°F Drizzle: moderate

