10/28/25: Overcast and Chilly, High Near 61, Light Winds

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the current weather conditions include an overcast sky with a temperature of 59.4°F and a light breeze moving at 5 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today.

Today’s temperature is expected to peak at 60.6°F, keeping the cool weather consistent throughout the day. Breezes will reach up to 9.6 mph. Tonight, the mild conditions will persist with temperatures holding steady, as lows are forecasted to dip slightly to 54.5°F under continued overcast skies. Wind speeds will remain up to 9.6 mph during the night, and the chance of precipitation stays low at 18%.

The outlook does not include any specific weather warnings or advisories at this time, maintaining a relatively calm weather pattern for the area. Residents can expect a consistent temperature range with minimal change into the night.

Today’s Details

High
61°F
Low
55°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
82%
UV Index
1.3 (Low)
Precip
18% chance · 0 in
Now
59°F · feels 58°F
Sunrise
7:06am
Sunset
5:55pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 61°F 55°F Overcast
Wednesday 53°F 50°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 52°F 43°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 60°F 39°F Clear sky
Saturday 61°F 44°F Overcast
Sunday 53°F 49°F Drizzle: light
Monday 61°F 50°F Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours

