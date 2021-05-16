Songs for Sound Gala Features Brentwood Academy Grad Conner Smith

Songs for Sound, a Nashville-based outreach and service charity working to protect and restore hearing for the 400 million people worldwide who suffer from hearing loss, is thrilled to announce its artist lineup for this year’s 10th annual ‘Hear the Music’ Gala.

Performing on May 22 will be Big Machine Label Group artist Conner Smith, who recently announced he will be opening on select dates for Thomas Rhett’s Center Point Road Tour; country artist and philanthropist Jimmy Charles, who will also be serving as the night’s emcee; and beloved songwriter Andrew Pates (Neil Thrasher, Wendell Mobley).

“Music, it helps us heal through life’s hurts. It is the most glorious sound at church or on our wedding day. There are over 460 million people all over the world without the gift of hearing and hearing music. Our daughter experienced this first-hand,” said Jaime Vernon, Founder of Songs for Sound. “For over a year she was missed and missed my lullabies. Most Americans report they simply don’t know how to get help and they feel overlooked. I am so thankful for these amazing artists who are helping us get the word out so we can help everyone living with hearing loss to …hear the music!”

Conner Smith has spent the past few years balancing school and baseball while introducing himself to country fans from coast to coast, performing alongside some of the genre’s top acts – Sam Hunt, Kane Brown and Kip Moore. Recently collaborating with an array of esteemed songwriters, including Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne, Jessie Jo Dillon and Hunter Phelps, Conner is currently recording new music with GRAMMY® Award-winning producer/songwriter Zach Crowell (Sam Hunt, Carrie Underwood, Dustin Lynch) with two singles set to release next month.

The night’s emcee and also one of Songs for Sound’s featured artists, Jimmy Charles, moved to Music City in 2008 and was quick to become an active and viable member of the singer/songwriter and performing community. He’s since played every famed Nashville honky tonk and has traveled across the U.S. to share stages with Travis Tritt, Josh Turner, Lady A, Montgomery Gentry, Kip Moore, Kacey Musgraves, Love & Theft, and Merle Haggard. An American Idol contestant in 2010 and two-time CMT featured artist, he’s had a #1 trending video with “Superman” and a #1 video on The Country Network with “Hard Way to Go.” Jimmy is the national spokesman for Zero the End of Prostate Cancer, and his philanthropic work has awarded him Outstanding Young Tennessean of the Year 2017 and one of Ten Outstanding Young Americans in 2019.

Andrew Pates is a self-taught, piano-playing maven with a soulful, bluesy voice reminiscent of Leon Russell and Gregg Allman. Growing up, Pates played with his family band, The Pates, for over a decade, becoming a seasoned performer, musician, and songwriter. He recently wrote and recorded the soundtrack to King of the Spring titled “Mud”, and the Drury Outdoors soundtrack to BowMadness titled “I Come Alive” on the Outdoor Channel.

This year’s gala will take place at Westhaven Golf Club in Franklin, TN from 4:30-9:30 pm CST. The event will provide a socially distanced opportunity for people to enjoy an evening out, live music, food trucks, and inspirational stories.

To date, Songs for Sound has given over 26,000 people free hearing tests and support nationwide. The benefit will help Songs for Sound continue its mission by providing hearing loss solutions, help, and guidance to those suffering from hearing impairment.

Songs for Sound was born out of founder Jaime Vernon’s passion to help others bridge the gap between “I think I have hearing loss,” to connecting people with the right services to get the help they need. Jaime’s daughter Lexi was misdiagnosed for the first year of her life, and it is with that first-hand experience and love for those going through something similar to her family that has propelled Songs for Sound to ensure anyone with hearing loss receives the help they need.

Together Jaime, Lexi, and the Songs for Sound team are determined to make sure EVERYONE can hear the music and looks forward to celebrating their mission with you on May 22.

To purchase tickets or sponsor a table to the Hear the Music Gala “Under the Stars” at Westhaven Golf Club click HERE.