In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Our 10 top stories from the last week.
1Big Bad Breakfast Opens in Franklin
Breakfast-to-lunch spot Big Bad Breakfast just opened in Franklin at 1201 Liberty Pike at Liberty Station. Read More.
2How Many TN Gas Stations Have Fuel Outages Right Now?
The effects of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown due to last Friday’s cyberattack are being felt in many southeastern states, including Tennessee. GasBuddy is tracking the percent of gas stations with fuel outages. Read More.
3Franklin Couple Charged With Defrauding Elderly Widow Of $1.7 Million
A criminal complaint unsealedcharged a Franklin, Tennessee couple with an elaborate scheme to defraud an elderly widow of $1.7 million. Read More.
4Suspect Who Exposed Himself to Teen in Berry Farms Drive-thru Identified and Charged
Thanks to help from the public, the suspect who exposed himself to a teen worker in the Chick-fil-A drive-thru at Berry Farms has been identified. Read More.
5GasBuddy Activates Fuel Availability Tracker
To help consumers find gas after last week’s cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline caused gas price spikes and outages, GasBuddy has activated its Fuel Availability Tracker. Read More.
6Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
Here is a look at the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Williamson County, Tennessee. Read More.
7Williamson County Jail Inmate Dies from Apparent Suicide
An inmate at the Williamson County Jail died of an apparent suicide on Monday, May 10, 2021. Read More.
8Brentwood Summer Concerts Return to Crockett Park
After canceling the 2020 season of summer concerts due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2021 Summer Concert Series at Crockett Park will return in June. Read More.
98 Local Farmers Markets to Visit
Many farmers markets are underway showcasing their spring and summer produce. Check out these 8 local farmers markets. Read More.
10Shake Shack Projects Open Date for Franklin Location
Shake Shack, the popular modern-day “roadside” burger stand, will open its first Williamson County location at McEwen Northside sooner rather than later. Read More.