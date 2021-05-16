Innovative Hybrid Education Model at Renew Christian Academy

Renew Christian Academy is a new educational institution offering a unique hybrid education model that combines the best of private schooling, tutorials, and college preparatory schools. The school is currently enrolling 6th-12th grade students for its first academic year, 2021-2022.

Shannon Carpino, M.Ed., Director at Renew Christian Academy, explains how Renew Christian Academy, a ministry of Harpeth Christian, offers an innovative academic model:

“As an educator, I respect the education process and respect the experience educators bring. That’s why we hire qualified instructors for each subject. While tutorials can be great for some families, most tutorials are not run by licensed state administrators. We prioritize excellence in academics along with a strong discipleship component.”

While many tutorial programs are nomadic, Renew Christian Academy, as a ministry of the church, offers families and students confidence and stability with a central location. Students can take as many (or as few) hours as they would like. “Many students opt to enroll for a full six-hour course load, and some prefer to take fewer,” says Carpino.

Like college prep and public schools, Renew Christian Academy is state-accredited and offers AP courses. Gradelink and other online platforms facilitate a seamless educational journey, making everything from homework submissions to tuition payments easy for students and families.

“We are thrilled with the faculty we have built,” says Carpino. “Many of these teachers have reached out to me, excited to be a part of this new institution. It’s been amazing to see how the Lord works on the backend. I have received email after email asking about hiring. So many teachers are eager to have in-person instruction again.”

Discover Renew Christian Academy

Enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year is now open. Visit https://harpethcc.com/rca/ to watch a video, schedule a call, and learn more. Excellence in academics and discipleship awaits at Renew Christian Academy!