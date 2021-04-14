Snag Once-A-Year Savings at Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

From Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

It’s here: Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood’s only storewide sale of 2021. On April 16-18, take 20% off any item on the store, from golf balls to hockey pads to treadmills.

Some of your favorite vendors will be in-store with new product demonstrations, custom fittings, and consultations in time for spring training:

Disc Golf

Stop by to try out some new discs before hitting the course. Some of our staff’s favorite local courses include Cane Ridge, Crockett Park, and Seven Oaks.

Reps from Prodigy Discs will be in-store from 12:30pm – 2:30pm on Saturda

Mobile practice target giveaway at 2:00pm

Hockey

The Hockey Lab will be visiting from 2:30pm – 4:30pm on Sunday

Learn to Skate Pass giveaway on Saturday at 3:45pm

Learn to Skate Pass giveaway on Sunday at 1:30pm

Need a family outing idea? Giveaway for 4 tickets to Public Skate at 4:30pm on Sunday

Fitness

M&M Imports, fitness equipment specialists, will be in-store from 10:00am – 12:30pm on Friday

Foam plyometric box giveaway at 12:00pm

From 10:00am – 12:30pm on Friday, the foam plyometric boxes will be discounted to

$110. Only 10 available!

Golf

Bridgestone Golf will be doing demonstrations from 1:00pm – 3:30pm on Friday

Golf bag giveaway at 1:30pm and golf umbrella giveaway at 2:30pm

Basketball

Spalding/Dudley is doing vendor demonstrations from 1:00pm – 3:30pm on Friday

Basketball giveaways at 2:00pm and 3:00pm

Baseball

True Temper Baseball representatives will be in-store from 10:00am – 12:00pm on

Saturday

Saturday Bat, batting gloves, and bat bag giveaways from 10:30am – 12:00pm on Saturday

Bat bag giveaway on Sunday at 4:45pm

Additional raffle prizes are scheduled throughout the day (you must be present to win). Take advantage of this rare opportunity for storewide savings!*

*Up to $100 in total savings. Cannot be combined with any other discount, coupon or promotion. One raffle entry per person per day.

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-661-1107



Website: www.playitagainsportsbrentwood.com

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: playitagainbrentwood

Instagram:brentwoodpias

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10:00 am – 7:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm; Sunday: 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Have a question for Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood, fill out the form below: