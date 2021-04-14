Snag Once-A-Year Savings at Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

From Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

By
Williamson Source
-
spring sale at play it again sports

It’s here: Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood’s only storewide sale of 2021. On April 16-18, take 20% off any item on the store, from golf balls to hockey pads to treadmills.

Some of your favorite vendors will be in-store with new product demonstrations, custom fittings, and consultations in time for spring training:

Disc Golf
Stop by to try out some new discs before hitting the course. Some of our staff’s favorite local courses include Cane Ridge, Crockett Park, and Seven Oaks.

  • Reps from Prodigy Discs will be in-store from 12:30pm – 2:30pm on Saturda
  • Mobile practice target giveaway at 2:00pm

Hockey

  • The Hockey Lab will be visiting from 2:30pm – 4:30pm on Sunday
  • Learn to Skate Pass giveaway on Saturday at 3:45pm
  • Learn to Skate Pass giveaway on Sunday at 1:30pm
  • Need a family outing idea? Giveaway for 4 tickets to Public Skate at 4:30pm on Sunday

Fitness

  • M&M Imports, fitness equipment specialists, will be in-store from 10:00am – 12:30pm on Friday
  • Foam plyometric box giveaway at 12:00pm
  • From 10:00am – 12:30pm on Friday, the foam plyometric boxes will be discounted to
    $110. Only 10 available!

Golf

  • Bridgestone Golf will be doing demonstrations from 1:00pm – 3:30pm on Friday
  • Golf bag giveaway at 1:30pm and golf umbrella giveaway at 2:30pm

Basketball

  • Spalding/Dudley is doing vendor demonstrations from 1:00pm – 3:30pm on Friday
  • Basketball giveaways at 2:00pm and 3:00pm

Baseball

  • True Temper Baseball representatives will be in-store from 10:00am – 12:00pm on
    Saturday

  • Bat, batting gloves, and bat bag giveaways from 10:30am – 12:00pm on Saturday
  • Bat bag giveaway on Sunday at 4:45pm

Additional raffle prizes are scheduled throughout the day (you must be present to win). Take advantage of this rare opportunity for storewide savings!*

*Up to $100 in total savings. Cannot be combined with any other discount, coupon or promotion. One raffle entry per person per day.

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood
1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350
Brentwood, TN 37027
615-661-1107

Website: www.playitagainsportsbrentwood.com
Email: [email protected]
Facebook: playitagainbrentwood
Instagram:brentwoodpias

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10:00 am – 7:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm; Sunday: 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm

