Today’s Top Stories: April 14, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
puttshack
photo: Puttshack Facebook Page

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 14, 2021.

Waldo Chicken 2
photo by Donna Vissman

1New Restaurant to Open in Former Franklin Captain D’s Location

The long-ago closed Captain D’s on New Highway 96 West in Franklin is poised to house a new restaurant. Read More.

Mountain High
photo by Steve Ludwig

2Mountain High Outfitters Moves to New Location

Mountain High Outfitters has moved from 1556 McEwen Drive (next to Whole Foods) to a new location. Read More.

Puttshack
photo from Puttshack

3High-Tech Mini-Golf Venue to Open in Nashville

Puttshack, the high-tech mini-golf venue will open its first location in Tennessee.Read More.

Duck Donuts
photo from Duck Donuts Facebook

4Duck Donuts Brentwood Announces Open Date

Duck Donuts announced the grand opening of its first franchise location in the Greater Nashville area. Read More.

Canton Restaurant
photo by Donna Vissman

5Canton Chinese Restaurant in Franklin Closes

Canton Chinese Restaurant, located at 2000 Mallory Lane in Franklin, has closed. Read More.

Andrea Hinds
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

