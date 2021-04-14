Today’s Top Stories: April 14, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 14, 2021.
photo by Donna Vissman
1New Restaurant to Open in Former Franklin Captain D’s Location
The long-ago closed Captain D’s on New Highway 96 West in Franklin is poised to house a new restaurant. Read More.
photo by Steve Ludwig
2Mountain High Outfitters Moves to New Location
Mountain High Outfitters has moved from 1556 McEwen Drive (next to Whole Foods) to a new location. Read More.
photo from Puttshack
3High-Tech Mini-Golf Venue to Open in Nashville
Puttshack, the high-tech mini-golf venue will open its first location in Tennessee.Read More.
photo from Duck Donuts Facebook
4Duck Donuts Brentwood Announces Open Date
Duck Donuts announced the grand opening of its first franchise location in the Greater Nashville area. Read More.
photo by Donna Vissman
5Canton Chinese Restaurant in Franklin Closes
Canton Chinese Restaurant, located at 2000 Mallory Lane in Franklin, has closed. Read More.