Small Fire Prompts Evacuation At Spring Station Middle School

Students and staff were temporarily cleared from a Williamson County middle school Monday morning after a minor fire broke out on campus.

This morning just before 10:00 a.m., crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire at Spring Station Middle School.

Upon arrival, crews found that the fire had already been extinguished. The incident involved an HVAC mechanical unit inside a mechanical closet. The fire was accidental in nature and remained isolated to the unit. Light smoke conditions were present in the hallways near the library and cafeteria.

School officials acted quickly to evacuate students and staff from the building. Due to the cold temperatures, students were temporarily relocated to Summit High School for warmth while crews conducted ventilation operations and confirmed the building was safe for re-entry.

After ventilation was completed and the structure was cleared, students were able to return to campus and resume their day.

