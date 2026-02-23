Chipotle Celebrates National Tortilla Chip Day With Free Chips and Queso Blanco

Chipotle Mexican Grill is celebrating National Tortilla Chip Day with a limited-time offer of free chips and Queso Blanco on digital orders. From Monday, February 23 through Wednesday, February 25, 2026, guests can use code CHIPS26 on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and Chipotle.ca to score the complimentary side with any full-priced entree purchase.

How to Get Free Chips and Queso Blanco at Chipotle

Chipotle is making it easy to enjoy its popular chips and Queso Blanco combo at no extra cost this week. Guests simply need to place a digital order through the Chipotle app or website and enter the promo code CHIPS26 at checkout. The offer is valid for one free regular-size side of chips and Queso Blanco with the purchase of any full-priced entree item. The code can be used one time per eligible transaction, and the offer is available at participating Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants in the U.S. and Canada during regular business hours.

When Is the Chipotle Free Chips and Queso Blanco Deal Available

The three-day promotion runs from Monday, February 23 through Wednesday, February 25, 2026. Orders must be placed through the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com or Chipotle.ca to qualify. The offer is not valid on in-restaurant orders or orders placed through third-party delivery platforms. Redemption is subject to availability, and Chipotle reserves the right to modify or terminate the offer at any time without notice.

Chipotle Free Chips and Queso Blanco Offer Restrictions

There are several important terms and conditions to keep in mind. The offer is not valid on catering orders, Burritos by the Box orders, or Kids’ meals. The chips and Queso Blanco must be ordered as a complete side item, meaning guests cannot select chips and Queso Blanco separately and apply the discount. The promotion may not be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Additional restrictions may apply, and the offer is void where prohibited.

