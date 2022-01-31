Sleep Number Store in Franklin Moves to New Location

The Sleep Number store in Franklin has moved to a new location.

Previously, the storefront was located inside the CoolSprings Galleria. Now, they have a stand-alone location at 500 Cool Springs Boulevard next to the new Dunkin’ store.

Sleep Number recently introduced new smart furniture.

Mobility aids: designed for different stages of life, added mobility aids provide extra support when sleepers enter or exit their bed

Individual audio and noise reduction technology: masks in-bed and environmental noise, creating a more peaceful sleep environment for each sleeper and leading to improved sleep quality

Ambient lighting: supports one's circadian rhythm and promotes relaxation and alertness, with an amber glow in the evening to help the body prepare for more restful sleep, and a dawn simulator in the morning to promote wakefulness and help sleepers feel more refreshed

Individual reading lights: adjust in color and intensity and rotate to provide optimal lighting and eliminate the need for a bedside lamp

Integrated charging and storage pocket: offers easy access to devices while reducing visible nightstand clutter

Secure and durable design: engineered using high-quality textiles, fine hardwoods, and durable leather, and accentuated with the tailoring and craftsmanship expected in a premium product

Hours of operation are Monday – Saturday, 11 am – 7 pm, Sunday, noon- 6 pm.

There are three other locations in the area – Spring Hill, 1090 Crossings Circle. Two in Nashville, 96 White Bridge Road and 157 Opry Mills Drive.

For the latest updates, visit Sleep Number on Facebook.