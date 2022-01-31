The Need To Knows Of Moving To Nashville

Nashville is an up-and-coming city with extensive history, culture, and a great job market. As with any move, there are a variety of things to consider and it’s tough to pinpoint great resources to help with this information.

We have you covered.

We’ll check out what makes Nashville great and dive in on what to consider before making the exciting move to this great city.

Awesome Job Market

Nashville has a job market that spans several industries and continues to grow higher than most job markets nationwide. If you’re in the technology scene, you can’t go wrong, as newcomers move here with or without a job and have no problem finding one if needed.

Outside of the tech scene, you’ll find well-paying jobs in healthcare, food and beverage, and construction. Some say it’s harder to find a house than it is to find a job in the city.

Food And More Food

Nashville has great food. As a southern state, you’ll have easy access to American staples and soul food. As Nashville continues to grow the city’s food palate continues to grow also! You’ll never have an issue finding a great variety of food to try.

The hot chicken is a delicacy here and worth scouting many of the spots that offer it. In its most basic form, it’s fried chicken with Cayenne pepper, and depending on the vendor, it can get very spicy.

Nightlife Everywhere

Nashville is a city known for its live music, great dives, and well-liked breweries. This translates into great nightlife where there’s something for everyone. Stop off and check out the local up-and-coming music acts or dive in on delicious beer for your weekends out, or bachelor/bachelorette parties.

One nightlife hotspot in Nashville is Broadway street in Downtown. Home to the three-story bar, Honky Tonk Central, and the live music hotspot, Tootsies Orchard Lounge, grab your boots and be ready for a great time.

Affordable Cost Of Living

With inflation at an all-time high, stretching each of your dollars goes a long way in making room for your 401k contributions and traveling. Nashville is affordable and has a low cost of living when compared to other cities throughout the US.

What’s great is you don’t need to skimp on the city feel and the amenities of larger cities by moving to Nashville either. With exceptional healthcare, reasonable rent, and affordable utilities, you get it all for much less than most of the States.

Sports For Every Fan

With pro football and hockey teams, sports fans can rejoice in getting their sports fixes in. There are more affordable options in the form of the local minor league team. Check them out and enjoy great play, without breaking the bank. Chances are you could very well see the next major league pick for a fraction of the price. Enjoy an ice-cold beer while you’re at it.

All things considered, Nashville is a great place to be and attracts a variety of people. With something for everyone, you can’t go wrong with a permanent move here and an interest in a little adventure. For those looking for work, Nashville is the place to be with jobs easier to find than homes!

