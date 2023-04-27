Skull’s Rainbow Room Makes Food & Wine’s List of Best Restaurants for Ambiance

photo from Skull\'s Rainbow Room

Skull’s Rainbow Room has been named to Food & Wine’s 2023 Global Tastemakers list of the best restaurants in the U.S. for ambiance.

Celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, the legendary Printers Alley establishment
earned the No. 4 spot on the list, with Food & Wine praising its “…shimmering crystal curtains and state-of-the-art sound system…” and noting that its “Plush velvet seating and vintage-inspired accents evoke the golden age of jazz.”

“It is an incredible honor to have Skull’s Rainbow Room named one of the best restaurants for ambiance nationwide by Food & Wine readers,” said Bill Miller, Icon Entertainment Group Founder and CEO. “This is such a prestigious recognition, and it’s even more special as Skull’s marks 75 years as a true Music City institution and a beloved, must-visit spot for visitors from around the world.”

Global Tastemakers is Food & Wine’s first-ever readers choice awards and celebrates the best culinary destinations in the U.S. and around the world. Food & Wine readers voted for the awards – covering restaurants and bars, cities, hotels, airports, airlines and cruises – based on travel completed over the past three years.

Additional information and the full list of 2023 Global Tastemakers winners is available here.

