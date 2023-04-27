Register for CCTE Summer Camps

The district’s College, Career and Technical Education (CCTE) department is hosting several summer camps now open for registration.

On May 30 through June 2, third and fourth graders are invited to a robotics camp. A separate session for fifth and sixth graders will take place on the same dates. The third and fourth-grade session will run from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m., and the fifth and sixth-grade session will run from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Both camps will be held at the Brentwood High Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) building. The cost for either session is $104.75 per camper, and registration for the younger students and older students can be completed online.

The Emerging Career Summer Camp aims to teach rising seventh and eighth-grade girls about non-traditional career options. The camp will run from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on June 5-8 at the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center (EIC). To register, fill out the form online. The cost is $157 per student.

Also at the EIC, a drone camp will take place June 12-13 and run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. or from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day. The camp is open to rising sixth through eighth graders, and registration costs $63. To register for the early session or later session, fill out the online Google form.

Finally, two sessions of STEM camp, one aimed at rising third through fifth graders and one aimed at rising sixth through eighth graders, are scheduled for July 17-21. The session for younger students will run from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m., and the session for older students will run from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Registration for younger students and older students can be completed online, and the cost is $130.75 per camper.

For more information about the CCTE camps, contact CCTE Special Projects STEM Coordinator Kris Schneider.

Source: WCS InFocus