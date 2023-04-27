Franklin Makes List of ‘Best Suburbs for City Living’

Storage Cafe released its list of cities that strike the balance between the suburban atmosphere while also having the benefits of a big city.

According to their research, Franklin appeared as number four on the list of the top US suburbs for blending the advantages of a city and its outskirts.

Some highlights that made Franklin stand out from the rest:

With a 15% increase in local population over the past five years, this historic community is rapidly converting into a place that can better cater to the expectations of the influx of city transplants who want to “live, work, and play” in the same place.

Franklin has many features that make it attractive for urban enthusiasts: a lively business environment, a diverse residential sector, a pleasant and walkable downtown area, plus numerous shopping and dining options.

Besides Franklin, the City of Brentwood is featured in the top 100 best suburbs, in 22th place.

Read the complete study here.