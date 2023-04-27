Franklin Makes List of ‘Best Suburbs for City Living’

Storage Cafe released its list of cities that strike the balance between the suburban atmosphere while also having the benefits of a big city.
According to their research, Franklin appeared as number four on the list of the top US suburbs for blending the advantages of a city and its outskirts.
Some highlights that made Franklin stand out from the rest:
- With a 15% increase in local population over the past five years, this historic community is rapidly converting into a place that can better cater to the expectations of the influx of city transplants who want to “live, work, and play” in the same place.
- Franklin has many features that make it attractive for urban enthusiasts: a lively business environment, a diverse residential sector, a pleasant and walkable downtown area, plus numerous shopping and dining options.
- Besides Franklin, the City of Brentwood is featured in the top 100 best suburbs, in 22th place.
Read the complete study here.