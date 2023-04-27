WEATHER 4-27-28-2023 Rain and Storms

We are not expecting any severe weather, but, some storms could be strong.

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 66. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms before 4am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 4am and 5am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Low around 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.