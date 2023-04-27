WEATHER 4-27-28-2023 Rain and Storms

By
Clark Shelton
-
We are not expecting any severe weather, but, some storms could be strong.
Today
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 66. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms before 4am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 4am and 5am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Low around 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articlePage High Hosts Senior Festival
Clark Shelton
Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here