Skateboarding: Helmets Before Heelflips

Learning how to skateboard can be an exciting and thrilling new experience. Like most sports, wearing protective gear is important especially when you’re just starting.

Falling while skateboarding is inevitable. We want to make sure that you get the right gear that can help you prevent injuries as well as build your confidence. The safer you feel, the more confident you’ll be to try out the new trick you just learned.

Safety First

While skateboarding, safety equipment is a great way to minimize injury and keep the sport fun for all who engage in it. Even the pros wear them.

Helmets

Safety starts with a good helmet. You’ll want to make sure it fits well but isn’t too loose or too tight. This might be the single most important investment as head injuries are a real issue and may cause irreparable damage. How the helmet looks is much less important than how well it fits and how much coverage the helmet provides.

Elbow Pads and Knee Pads

They’ll help protect the delicate joints at the elbows and knees from hard impact with the ground. There are several options but be sure to find sturdy ones that are made for skateboarding. These will keep the mobility needed to skate, but also provide sturdy enough protection to keep skin and bones intact.

Skateparks

Skateboarding is all about practice and repetition. Once you’ve mastered the basics of pushing and riding, going to a skatepark can be very beneficial. This will give you the opportunity to watch others and ask for advice from a fellow skater. They’re also purpose-made for tricks and usually come with a spirited crowd of like-minded skaters.

Here are a few locations in the Nashville area to enjoy:

Sixth Avenue Skatepark

601 4th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37210

Two Rivers Skatepark

2320 2 Rivers Pkwy, Nashville, TN 37214

Embrace the learning process by taking the time to learn and perfect your skills and stay safe while you practice your ollies.

If you’re wanting to switch up your workout routine, read how a skateboard can be a creative addition here.

