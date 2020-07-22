Looking for a fun, creative (socially distant) way to work out? It’s time to switch up your fitness routine by adding one unexpected piece of equipment to your workout: Skateboards!

Dig out your kid’s board from the garage, or stop into Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood for a new or gently used skateboard, and get ready for a full-body burner.

Here are a few ways this single piece of equipment can add an unusual twist to your exercise plan…

Concentrate on your core

No crunches today! Rethink the standard plank by placing the skateboard under your feet and moving it from side to side to add movement to this static pose. Or try rollouts with the skateboard functioning like an ab wheel. Plant the palms of your hands on the board and get into a modified pushup position on your knees before sliding the skateboard as far forward as you can without collapsing.

Speaking of pushups, test your stability by getting into a plank position with your hands on the board and pumping out as many reps as you can without compromising form. Ideally, your goal should be for your chest to touch the skateboard each time.

Leg day, revamped

Who says you need heavy barbells to get a booty burn? Freshen up your lower body workout by using a skateboard as a base for movements you are already familiar with.

Squat variations are easily modified to incorporate a skateboard. Start with regular squats while standing on the board to find your footing. From there, try uneven squats by standing beside the board with only one foot on it (keep the board still throughout). Rest your front leg on the board while practicing pistol squats, allowing the board to roll forward as you descend. One-legged squats atop the board are the ultimate test of strength.

Practice walking lunges with your working leg atop a skateboard. Or, try hamstring curls by lying down on your back with your legs bent. Place your feet on the board, lift your hips off the ground, and slowly extend one leg in front of you until it is straight. Retract your leg to its starting position with control, then repeat on the other side. Guaranteed to make you sore the next day!

Add some weight

Grab your dumbbells for an added challenge. Try renegade rows with your supporting arm on the skateboard. The key is to keep the board steady… which is harder than it looks. You can also try a weighted deadlift by standing on the skateboard with both feet and hinging your hips as you bend forward. You will naturally adjust to accommodate your shifting bodyweight, engaging your entire lower body in the process.

Build balance

Embrace the wobble. You will be surprised at how difficult single-leg balance poses are when you add wheels to the equation. Start simple until your flexibility allows you to try more daring postures. Safety first, though, so make sure you have something to hold onto in case you slip.

Do you need to upgrade your board game? This week Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood received a shipment of brand new Retrospec skateboards. We are proud to be the exclusive Nashville retailer of Retrospec products, all designed in the USA. The quality and care this California-based company puts into their products will be evident from the first time you step onto your new wheels. From mini boards to beautifully-designed longboards to classic boards, we have a skateboard you will feel secure on. Happy boarding!

*Please consult your doctor before beginning any new fitness routine.

Remember to wear your helmet, knee and elbow pads!

Feeling inspired? Leave a comment below about your skateboard workout experience . .

