Morning Source – Celtic Rhythms on Fire

Morning Source

Guest: Celtic Rhythms on Fire



Originally Aired: March 1, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Mary Moran and her daughter Megan about the upcoming performance of Celtic Rhythms on Fire.

Mary explained this will be an energetic fusion of live Irish dance, music, and song, that has sold-out performances each year.

Performances are scheduled for Saturday, March 5th at 7 pm, Sunday, March 6th at 2pm at Williamson County Performing Arts Center in Franklin, TN.

Buy your tickets here.

