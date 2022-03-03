Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 3, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Kevin Costner & Modern West
photo from Kevin Costner & Modern West Facebook

Here’s a look at the top stories for March 3, 2022.

Kevin Costner & Modern West
photo from Kevin Costner & Modern West Facebook

1Kevin Costner’s Band to Headline Rory Feek’s Homestead Festival

The Homestead Festival, a first-of-its-kind outdoor event, will make its debut on June 3-4, 2022 at Rory Feek’s 100-acre historic farm in Columbia, Tennessee. Read More

What's New to Streaming in June 2020 rs

2What’s New to Streaming in March 2022

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Read More.

Neighbors Franklin
photo by Donna Vissman

3Photo of the Day: March 3, 2022

The Neighbors Franklin sign just went up at McEwen Northside. Read More

Luke and Carline Bryan
photo by Michael Gomez

4Williamson Medical Center Enlists Luke & Caroline Bryan to Assist with Capital Campaign

The Williamson Medical Center Foundation has enlisted the support of Caroline and Luke Bryan to kick off its $25 million “More for You. Close to Home” capital campaign to help fund a major renovation and expansion project for Williamson Medical Center. Read More.

PumpkinFest 2021
photo by Donna Vissman

5Downtown Franklin Festivals Generated $747K in Tax Revenue in 2021

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County and the Downtown Franklin Association are pleased to announce the results of a year-long economic impact study conducted during Main Street Festival, PumpkinFest™ and Dickens of a Christmas. Read More

Previous articleEmergency Pothole Repair Continues In Mid-State
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here