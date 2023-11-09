Shop Miranda Lambert’s Personal Boot Collection This Friday

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Ben Tusi

On Friday, November 10th, country artist Miranda Lambert will celebrate her 40th birthday.

In celebration, fans will have a chance to walk in her boots, so to speak. From 11 am until 2 pm at Casa Rosa, Lambert’s bar on Broadway, fans can shop Lambert’s own collection of boots.

While you shop, there will be birthday cake given to guests, and speciality cocktails available for purchase. And if you are a size 8.5, bring your “Little Red Wagon” – you wear the same size as the country star and you can start a new boot collection.

All proceeds from the event will go to MuttNation Foundation, Lambert’s non-profit that promotes the adoption of shelter dogs.

Casa Rosa is located at 308 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201.

