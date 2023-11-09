OBITUARY: Freda Chittum

Freda Chittum, age 82, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

She was born in Shelbyville, Illinois to her parents Fred Leeds, Sr. and Roberta Pauline Leeds-Jaegle.

Freda was a loving wife and a selfless, devoted mother and grandmother, proudly raising daughters Kele and Kim alongside her husband of forty-two years, David Jackson. Supporting both daughters, she was active in the Mt. Zion, Illinois United Methodist Church Choir and The Mt. Zion Swingsations Show Choir Boosters’ Club.

One of her greatest joys was watching both daughters become mothers and spending time with her grandchildren. She was also an avid reader and an artist, specializing in portraiture drawings.

In Freda’s professional life, she worked in administrative roles for the Decatur Answering Service, Avis Car Rentals, Warren & Van Praag, Inc. Consulting Engineers and Staley’s. She also worked as a draftsperson in BorgWarner/Zexel’s engineering department.

After the death of her first husband, David, Freda found love again with her childhood friend, James Chittum. For the past twenty-one years, the pair have happily resided in Franklin, Tennessee, where Freda enjoyed supporting Jim as he tutored over two hundred students.

Together, Jim and Freda enjoyed visiting Cheekwood Gardens, traveling, and attending shows and concerts. They particularly enjoyed following their favorite band Route 66 to gigs around Leipers Fork.

In addition to her parents, Freda is preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, David Jackson, and her sisters, Ann Carr and Sharon Leeds.

She is survived by her husband, James Chittum; daughters, Kele (Craig) Currier and Kimberly (Dave) Windergerst; grandchildren, Kristen (Austin) Burrow, Kevin Currier, Ashley Windergerst, Allie (Ryan) Smaha, and Andrew Windergerst; brother, Fred (Mary Jo, “M.J.”) Leeds and sister, Karen (Gayle “Sam”) Bass.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 10, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with a visitation from 11 a.m. until the service time. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

