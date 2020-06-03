



Shoney’s in Franklin, located at 1306 Highway 96 East, will not reopen.

The restaurant closed in March due to COVID-19 and will not reopen, says a Shoney’s representative.

While there are other Shoney’s locations in Nashville, this was the only location in Williamson County.

About Shoney’s

