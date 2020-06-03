Shoney's

Shoney’s in Franklin, located at 1306 Highway 96 East, will not reopen.

The restaurant closed in March due to COVID-19 and will not reopen, says a Shoney’s representative.

While there are other Shoney’s locations in Nashville, this was the only location in Williamson County.

About Shoney’s

Shoney’s is headquartered in Nashville, operates in 17 states. For 73 years, guests have enjoyed Shoney’s family-friendly, casual dining experience. Visit www.shoneys.com for more information on restaurant hours, locations and special offers. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates.


