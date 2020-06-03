



Nashville Fashion Week, which was re-scheduled from March to August due to COVID-19, announces that the event will not feature any live events. A schedule of interactive virtual programming is in the works.

“To say that we are disappointed would be a huge understatement, but our first priority has been and will always be the health and well-being of our community, guests, designers, models, sponsors, volunteers and team,” organizers shared.

Ticket and pass holders who have already purchased for NFW 2020 have the option to donate their purchase to the Nashville Fashion Forward Fund or receive a full refund by contacting Amy Fair at The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee at AFair@CFMT.org.

Please send with this subject line: NFW Refund Request for (insert NAME). Nashville Fashion Week will announce a 2021 date shortly.

Nashville Fashion Week was conceived in 2010 to foster Nashville’s heralded community spirit and concentration of creative, fashion-forward and entrepreneurial talent.



