



The Williamson County Public Library Main Library reopened facilities on June 1 to the public three days a week. *Branch opening days may vary by location.

The library is open to the public Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 am to 6 pm. The first hour is reserved for senior citizens and immunocompromised patrons.

Library2Go services will continue to be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays while facilities are closed to the public. *The College Grove Branch will not reopen and only offer Library2Go.

Safety Precautions:

All patrons will have their temperatures checked with a touchless thermometer

All patrons wil be asked five health questions by staff before they can enter their Library Branch.

Patronage at the Main Library will be limited to 50 people per hour to ensure the ability to social distance while inside.

It is required that patrons wear a face mask in the facility until all social distancing safety measures are installed.

Some areas of the Main Library will have a smaller occupancy level due to the size of the space.

Library patrons will have access to all public areas of the facility excluding the meeting room and Williamson Room.

It is recommended that visitors look online for their materials so they can quickly locate and borrow them.

The library asks patrons to limit visits to an hour or less so that others may enter the facility.

Patrons will enter via the Main Library Entrance and exit via the Meeting Room.

Directional signage for moving about the Library is posted on shelves and other areas.

Library staff are wearing face masks and face shields while working at service desks. (behind a plexiglass barrier to be installed)

6 foot distance markers are on the floor at the service desks.

Staff will look up materials and provide call numbers for the public. Patrons may look for the books themselves or stay at the service while staff retrieve the materials.

6-8 computers are available by appointment for 1 hour increments on the second floor. Call 615-595-1243 to schedule a time.

There will be a cleaning of high touch areas every two hours.

Seating has been reduced to allow for social distancing.

Suspension of face to face services such as storytimes, exam proctoring, notary service, and one-on-one assistance at the computers. Please visit the website to see what services have moved online at http://wcpltn.org.

The train table in the Children’s Department and other interactives have been stored away for the time being.

AWE stations in the Children’s Department will be unavailable.

Food or drink are not allowed anywhere in the facility.

Returned items must be deposited in the outside book drop. Patrons can call 615-595-1277 to make an appointment to facilitate the return of items that cannot be put in the book drop.

Water fountains are unavailable.

All materials will be available and patrons should take appropriate precautions in handling items. Materials that are handled and not borrowed are to be left out for staff to pick up. Returned Library items and picked up materials will be quarantined for three days prior to their return to the shelf.

Magazines and newspapers will not be quarantined. It is recommended that patrons use gloves in handling those items. The Library does not have gloves to provide. It is recommended that patrons looking for magazines utilize the free Flipster app and the Tennessee READS apps, Overdrive and Libby. Flipster and READS can also be enjoyed on a computer.

Please visit our website for up-to-date information as the Williamson County Public Library System continues to expand digital offerings such as virtual Facetime Live Story Times and digital Reference appointments. Updates are also available by subscribing to your Branch’s online newsletter, https://www.wcpltn.org/277/Newsletter-Sign-Up, and by following WCPLtn on Twitter and Facebook. Further announcements regarding expansion of hours and services will be made via these channels.



