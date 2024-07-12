Serrato’s Now Open in Brentwood

Locally owned steakhouse, Serrato’s, is now open in Brentwood.

Just over two years ago in Franklin, Owner and Chef Jose Serrato opened Serrato’s first location. This will be the second location for the restaurant. It opened on June 27th in Brentwood at 214 Ward Circle.

Sharing on social media, they shared, “Thank you to everyone who has supported @serratossteakhouse in @franklintn over the last 2 years allowing us to open our second location in Brentwood, TN.”

Serrato’s Steakhouse offers chef-inspired dishes, including hand-cut prime steaks, fresh seafood, and salads. Specials are offered regularly.

Hours of operation will be Sunday- Thursday, 11 am – 9 pm, and Friday- Saturday, 11 am – 10 pm.

