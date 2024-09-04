September is TN College Application Month

Attention, college-bound students! A number of colleges and universities across the state are waiving application fees for students who apply during the month of September.

As part of Tennessee College Application and Exploration Month, more than two dozen Tennessee colleges and universities announced dates this month in which they will waive those fees for Tennessee students. Counseling Specialist Molly O’Neal says she hopes students will take advantage of opportunities like this as well as the upcoming WCS College Fair to focus on their future.

“Our WCS College Fair and Industry Night on September 10 coincides with Tennessee’s College Application and Exploration Month,” said O’Neal. “We hope these events provide every senior with the chance to explore post-secondary options and apply to college. In addition, several of our schools are also planning college and career activities the week of September 10.”

Families can visit the College for TN’s website for a list of fee waiver dates along with any code that might be needed. They will also find college application instructional videos which will walk students step-by-step through each college application process.

Source: WCS

