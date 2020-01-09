What to Do When School Dismisses Early

From WCS inFocus

With winter in full swing and the potential for inclement weather, it’s important to be aware of early dismissal procedures in the district.

In the case of an early dismissal, the district will contact all phone numbers and emails on file. If it’s a district-wide closure, we will use the district mobile app and social media channels as well.

To determine when students will be released, refer to the Start and End Times page on the WCS website. For example, if the district decides to release students two hours early, a school with a regular end time of 3:45 p.m. will release at 1:45 p.m. Dismissal times will differ between schools due to a difference in regular schedules.

Individual schools will communicate with parents regarding extracurricular activities.