If you’re in the market for a home in Williamson County, Tuscany Hills in east Brentwood is a must-see community. Four lots featuring luxury, traditional homes are available. The homes are being built by Aspen Construction, Ridgemont Homes, and Idlewild Custom Construction. Tuscany Hills is located in East Brentwood with approximately 100 acres among beautiful trees and rolling hills. Enjoy a lush scenic landscape and rural feel while benefiting from the Brentwood school system and close proximity to Cool Springs.

The community offers many amenities for your family. Community amenities include: pool, relaxing areas, sidewalks throughout the community and a playground. Central to Brentwood and close to Cool Springs, Franklin, and Downtown Nashville, these homes offer the ability to take full advantage of Middle Tennessee’s many entertainment options.

1751 Umbria Drive

Aspen Construction is the builder. 1751 Umbria Drive is on a treed lot and offers 4 beds, 4 full and 2 half baths totaling more than 4700 sq ft, listed for $1,429,900.

Floor plans include:

Formal Study and Dining Room off of the foyer

Main Floor Master suite with dual walk-in closets, double bowl vanity, soaking tub, and walk-in shower

Laundry Room with storage and countertops

Large Great Room open to kitchen and breakfast nook

Mud Room with built-in desk

Main floor Private Bedroom with walk-in closet and bathroom perfect for guests or in-laws

Third and Fourth Bedroom on upper floor each with walk-in closets and private bathrooms

Large Bonus Room with closet

Covered Porch

1752 Umbria Drive

Idlewild Custom Construction is the builder. 1752 Umbria offers 5 beds, 5.5 baths totaling 4,537 sq ft, listed for $1,330,500.

Features:

Cul-de-sac street

2 Bedrooms on main level

Large Mud Room & Laundry Room

Built-in Wet Bar area off of Family Room

29×18 Porch on rear with outdoor fireplace

Coffered ceiling and built-ins in Family Room

Luxurious spa-like Master Suite

1753 Umbria Drive

Aspen Construction is the builder. 1753 Umbria Drive includes 5 beds, 5.5 baths with a total of 4,533 sq. ft., listed for $1,350,000.

Features:

2 Bedrooms on main level

Chef’s Kitchen

Covered porch

Master suite with double vanities

Wet bar

3-Car Garage

1755 Umbria Drive

Builder is Ridgemont Homes. 1755 Umbria Drive has 5 beds, 5.5 baths, in 4,464 sq ft. Priced at 1,285,212.

Features:

2 Bedrooms on Main Level

Extra storage space

Covered porch

3-Car Garage

Pantry off of Chef’s Kitchen

