If you’re in the market for a home in Williamson County, Tuscany Hills in east Brentwood is a must-see community. Four lots featuring luxury, traditional homes are available. The homes are being built by Aspen Construction, Ridgemont Homes, and Idlewild Custom Construction. Tuscany Hills is located in East Brentwood with approximately 100 acres among beautiful trees and rolling hills. Enjoy a lush scenic landscape and rural feel while benefiting from the Brentwood school system and close proximity to Cool Springs.
The community offers many amenities for your family. Community amenities include: pool, relaxing areas, sidewalks throughout the community and a playground. Central to Brentwood and close to Cool Springs, Franklin, and Downtown Nashville, these homes offer the ability to take full advantage of Middle Tennessee’s many entertainment options.
1751 Umbria Drive
Aspen Construction is the builder. 1751 Umbria Drive is on a treed lot and offers 4 beds, 4 full and 2 half baths totaling more than 4700 sq ft, listed for $1,429,900.
Floor plans include:
- Formal Study and Dining Room off of the foyer
- Main Floor Master suite with dual walk-in closets, double bowl vanity, soaking tub, and walk-in shower
- Laundry Room with storage and countertops
- Large Great Room open to kitchen and breakfast nook
- Mud Room with built-in desk
- Main floor Private Bedroom with walk-in closet and bathroom perfect for guests or in-laws
- Third and Fourth Bedroom on upper floor each with walk-in closets and private bathrooms
- Large Bonus Room with closet
- Covered Porch
1752 Umbria Drive
Idlewild Custom Construction is the builder. 1752 Umbria offers 5 beds, 5.5 baths totaling 4,537 sq ft, listed for $1,330,500.
Features:
- Cul-de-sac street
- 2 Bedrooms on main level
- Large Mud Room & Laundry Room
- Built-in Wet Bar area off of Family Room
- 29×18 Porch on rear with outdoor fireplace
- Coffered ceiling and built-ins in Family Room
- Luxurious spa-like Master Suite
1753 Umbria Drive
Aspen Construction is the builder. 1753 Umbria Drive includes 5 beds, 5.5 baths with a total of 4,533 sq. ft., listed for $1,350,000.
Features:
- 2 Bedrooms on main level
- Chef’s Kitchen
- Covered porch
- Master suite with double vanities
- Wet bar
- 3-Car Garage
1755 Umbria Drive
Builder is Ridgemont Homes. 1755 Umbria Drive has 5 beds, 5.5 baths, in 4,464 sq ft. Priced at 1,285,212.
Features:
- 2 Bedrooms on Main Level
- Extra storage space
- Covered porch
- 3-Car Garage
- Pantry off of Chef’s Kitchen
For more information about these properties, contact Susan Gregory:
615.207.5600
gregorys@realtracs.com
www.HomesAroundNashvilleTn.com