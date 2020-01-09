From WCS inFocus

Do you want to teach in Williamson County Schools? The best opportunity of the year for you to join the team is approaching.

Administrators from all WCS schools will gather under one roof to meet future teachers during a District-Wide Career Fair Saturday, March 7.

Interviews, early contracts and hiring bonuses for hard-to-fill positions will be offered the day of the event. Applicants should dress professionally and bring resumes.

“This opportunity happens once a year,” said WCS Recruiter David Harries. “In the past, we have averaged more than 350 attendees each year. Come prepared to leave with a job offer.”

The Career Fair will take place at Centennial High from 9 a.m. until noon. For more information, contact WCS Recruiter David Harries or visit the Employment page of the WCS website.