Safety Project Prompts Closure of Maury County Ramp

Nashville, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will conduct ramp closures on Interstate 65 in Maury County.

On Tuesday, October 14, at 7 a.m. and lasting until 3 p.m., TDOT Maintenance crews will close the I-65 on- and off-ramps at Exit 37 (State Route 50/Highway 50, Columbia/Lewisburg), starting with the I-65 southbound ramps. This closure is necessary to begin work on a project to improve safety for motorists exiting the interstate onto Highway 50. Workers will also be present on the ramp shoulders from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 15, and will return to complete the overall project at a later date.

This work at Exit 37 is a TDOT “spot safety” project, made possible by the 114th General Assembly’s passage of an unprecedented $80 million in recurring dollars for TDOT.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833-TDOTFIX or using this online form: TDOT Maintenance Request. The TDOT SmartWay Map (https://smartway.tn.gov) provides the latest construction activity traffic updates. Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.

Nashville, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will conduct ramp closures on Interstate 65 in Maury County.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email