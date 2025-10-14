Vince Gill and Rodney Crowell to Headline Music City Roots at Harken Hall This November

Jamie Amos, president of Harken Hall and Executive Producer of Music City Roots, announced today that Nashville’s beloved American music showcase Music City Roots will feature artists Vince Gill, Rodney Crowell, Darrell Scott, Rob Ickes and The McCrary Sisters to perform for Music City Roots Nov. 26.

In making the announcement, Amos said, “We are delighted to announce this outstanding lineup for one of the greatest shows in America. We’re also thrilled to have the legendary Ranger Doug and Barclay Randall as our writers/interviewers. We’ve put together the country music dream team to launch this reintroduction of Music City Roots.”

Amos added, “This landmark reunion event signals a triumphant reintroduction of Music City Roots, the show that directly inspired the creation of Harken Hall which is a state-of-the-art live event venue, soundstage and video production facility.”

Douglas B. Green, professionally known as “Ranger Doug,” is a singer, guitarist, songwriter and actor best known as co-founder of the Grammy Award winning group Riders In The Sky 48 years ago. They have made more than 8,000 appearances all over the globe. He is also a 25-year member of The Time Jumpers. In addition, he is the author of five books, historical studies of roots music, especially concentrating on Western and cowboy music and musicians.

Barclay Randall said, “I was so happy to hear Music City Roots is once again taking root. And when I found out I’ll get to be a part of it, I was ecstatic! MCR is an absolute icon. It’s been such an important showcase for so many artists, both legends and rising stars. A fun, energetic show that captures the real spirit of the music. It gives me goosebumps to be able to pour myself into it. I love that the show is making its new home at Harken Hall in Madison. My family traces its roots back to the 1790’s just up Gallatin Road in Sumner County. Yes, I said Gallatin Road. It hasn’t been Gallatin Pike since it had toll booths in the 1800’s. Sorry. I’m a little protective of old school Nashville. I feel SO blessed to join an amazing team that will not only protect but help keep this music blossoming for many years to come.”

One of the most popular artists in modern country music, Vince Gill is famous for his top-notch songwriting, world-class guitar playing and warm, soaring tenor, all wrapped up in a quick and easy wit. Gill achieved his big breakthrough in 1990 with “When I Call Your Name,” which won both the Country Music Association’s (CMA) Single and Song of the Year awards as well as a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance, Male. In total, Gill has won 18 CMA Awards, 22 Grammy Awards, and 8 Academy of Country Music Awards. In 1991, Gill was invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry, and in 2007 was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. In 2012 he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. A gifted songwriter, Gill’s compositions earned him entry into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005 and was awarded the prestigious BMI Icon award in 2014. Throughout his career, he has released 21 albums, sold over 30 million albums, and charted 45 singles. In 2022, Gill was inducted into the Musician’s Hall of Fame. Always considering himself a musician above all else, Gill has over the years been a part of some iconic bands, including Pure Prairie League, The Notorious Cherry Bombs, and The Time Jumpers. In 2017, Gill was asked to join the Eagles on the road, and he continues to be a part of that historic band’s tour.

Rodney Crowell is the songwriter’s songwriter and an icon among giants. He’s a multi-Grammy Award-winning troubadour with fifteen number one hits. He has been cited as an architect of “In-Law Country” and Americana Music, winning numerous honors and awards from the AMA, as well as the CMA, the ACM and ASCAP. He is a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, and penned songs recorded by Bob Seger, Etta James, Emmylou Harris, John Denver, Jimmy Buffett, The Grateful Dead, Willie Nelson, and countless others. This August he released his 20th studio album, Airline Highway, and is touring in support of it this fall and next year.

Darrell Scott is an Americana singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer, and has written songs for more than 70 artists, including The Chicks, Garth Brooks, Faith Hill, Keb Mo, Guy Clark and Travis Tritt. He has been a picker for Robert Plant, Steve Earle, Chris Stapleton, Zac Brown and Joan Baez. Scott has earned multiple Grammy nominations, been awarded both ASCAP and NSAI Songwriter of the Year awards, and most recently was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music Association.

Rob Ickes co-founded the highly influential bluegrass group Blue Highway and has been a sought-after Nashville session player and live performing musician for decades, with credits to his name such as Vince Gill, Earl Scruggs, Merle Haggard, Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire and Alison Krauss.

The McCrary Sisters bring a unique style of gospel, influenced by classic soul, Americana, blues and R&B, these sisters bring an indescribable joy to signing.

Harken Hall opened in the fall of 2024 and was designed to deliver an intimate, live experience alongside world-class broadcast technology. Patrick Kennedy will produce the show and Jim Yockey will be director. Throughout his long and illustrious career he has worked with a myriad of personalities including Bob Hope, Dolly Parton, the Judds, Carrie Underwood, Alan Jackson and Justin Timberlake.

Kennedy said, “We’re excited Nashville’s beloved Americana music showcase is back, and in its new forever home at Harken Hall. This show has always been about community and connection, and it means so much to bring our loyal fans into our new home. Together, we can carry on the Roots tradition while building new memories.”

The producers of Music City Roots remain committed to their mission of education, preservation, and evolution of American roots music—a genre born of the cultural collisions that created the great American melting pot. Through the support of like-minded sponsors, the goal is to keep ticket prices affordable and the experience accessible to all.

The showcase is set for Nov. 26, and doors open at 6:00 p.m. for the 7:00 p.m. concert. Tickets are now on sale at https://www.harkenhall.com/. Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Blvd. Madison, Tn 37115, just 11 minutes from downtown Nashville. Complimentary parking is available, and food and beverages may be purchased throughout the evening.

