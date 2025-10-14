Andrea Bocelli’s World Tour Stops in Nashville

The iconic Italian legend and one of the most beloved and recognized musical voices in the world, Maestro Andrea Bocelli, announced the North American dates for his 2026 Romanza – 30th Anniversary World Tour, celebrating his widely-acclaimed 1997 breakthrough album Romanza. Fans can expect to experience many of these famed songs live, including timeless songs like Con Te Partirò.

Presented by AEG Presents, the North American leg of the tour will see Bocelli play seven arenas across the country, including the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL, the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, and the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on February 23, 2026.

The general ticket on-sale begins Friday, October 17 at 10AM local time. Ticket pre-sales will begin on Wednesday, October 15 at 10AM local time with the Andrea Bocelli social fan presale, followed by an American Express presale on Wednesday, October 15 at 11AM local time. For more tickets and information, please visit https://www.andreabocelli.com/tour.

Romanza became a global phenomenon upon its release in 1997, selling more than 20 million copies worldwide. The record earned Platinum and Diamond certifications in over 20 countries, including Triple Platinum in the United States and Diamond status in Canada. It is both the best-selling Italian-language album and the best-selling predominantly non-English language album of all time. Romanza also topped the charts in 11 countries and reached the top of Billboard’s U.S. World Albums and Top Catalog Albums charts.

In May of this year, Maestro Bocelli signed a landmark global exclusive agreement for the creation of his live performances for the next five years with AEG Presents, in collaboration with his management team and WME. The agreement, which takes effect January 1, 2026, spans all five continents and covers all ticketed live events, including “Romanza – 30th Anniversary World Tour”.

