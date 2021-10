Catch Salon held its ribbon cutting for its new location on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 4918 Main St Suite 7 in Spring Hill.

At CATCH salon, they offer hair-cutting, coloring, styling, extensions, and more. Additionally, 615 Aesthetics is located inside the salon. They offer Botox, Facial Peels, Kybella, dermal fillers, micro-needling, opus plasma, and wellness treatments.

Catch Salon

4918 Main St Suite 7

Spring Hill, TN 37174

(931) 797-5257

Facebook