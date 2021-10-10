Brentwood Names New Human Resources Director

Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar is pleased to announce the appointment of Julie Roeder as the City’s new Human Resources Director. Roeder replaces Mike Worsham who retired last month following an almost fifteen-year career with the city. Bednar said, “Mike has been an invaluable member of our leadership team where he successfully oversaw several significant benefit program changes that greatly improved our overall program for employees.”

Some of Mike’s biggest accomplishments while at the City include transitioning the health insurance program to being self-funded, implementing a near-site health clinic for employees and those insured by the city, implementing a comprehensive wellness program, transitioning the City’s retirement program to the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System, or TCRS hybrid plan, and changing the City’s deferred compensation program to the State of TN plan saving employees thousands of dollars a year in fees. “Mike’s greatest strength is his ability to balance the management of our benefit and compensation programs in an efficient and cost-effective manner, while lending an empathetic ear for employees to trust him and act on their concerns,” Bednar added.

Roeder joined the City of Brentwood Wednesday, September 1 from Thornton, Colorado where she has over 25 years of human resource experience in local government, including the last 16 years as the Human Resources Director and Administrative Services Director with the City of Evans, Colorado. With more than 100 applicants for this position, Bednar said Julie rose to the top because of her extensive local government human resources management experience. “I am confident she is the right person to lead us forward,” Bednar said. Roeder states, “It is my honor to be selected as the next Human Resources Director for the City of Brentwood and to serve on the City’s leadership team. Everyone has been so welcoming. I am excited about the opportunity to serve the employees and the citizens of Brentwood.”

Roeder earned her Master of Art from the University of Phoenix in Organizational Management, a Bachelor of Science in Speech Communications from North Dakota State University, and a Bachelor of Science in Human Resource Management from Valley City State University. She and her husband are happy to be in Middle Tennessee. Julie enjoys being outdoors. In her spare time Roeder likes to hike, zip line, skydive, and explore this beautiful country.

