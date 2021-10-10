Photo of the Day: October 10, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Student-athlete swimmers Morgan Carteaux from Ravenwood and Lindy Hunter of Brentwood High School qualified for Scholastic All American this past season as sophomores. It is Morgan’s second year to qualify. Jason Wang, of Brentwood High School, also qualified.

Today’s photo was submitted by Jodie Carteaux.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.