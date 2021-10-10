Opry Mills Welcomes New Tenants

Opry Mills is pleased to announce the recent opening of first to market retailers BoxLunch and Bourbon Creek to their robust line-up of retail offerings, with more to open soon. Additional details including the opening date and location onsite are below.
Open:
- BoxLunch – Get Some and Give Back at BoxLunch, a pop culture gift store where a portion of proceeds will help provide a meal secured through Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. Located near the Food Court.
- Bourbon Creek – This husband and wife team is known for making unique furniture and home décor using reclaimed lumber, barn wood and aged Kentucky bourbon barrels. Located at Entry 3.
- FYE – Find all the latest entertainment and pop culture merchandise at one of the most well-known names in retail entertainment. Located at Entry 3 and Entry 4.
- Urban Market – A merchant marketplace featuring local boutiques, unique gifts and handmade items. Located between Bass Pro Shops and Polo Ralph Lauren.
Coming soon:
- Molly’s Cupcakes – This from-scratch bakery specializing in center-filled cupcakes will be the perfect holiday treat, especially the Cupcake Wars Season One winner, Peach Cobbler! Opening Fall 2021, across from Johnny Rockets.
- Hurley Factory Store – With roots sunk deep in beach lifestyle, Hurley has all your outdoor attire needs covered. Tennesee’s first Hurley store will open Fall 2021, near Bass Pro Shops.