Renovation Project at Brentwood Indoor Sports Complex Now Complete

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) completed an over year long renovation project at the Indoor Sports Complex in Brentwood, 920 Heritage Way, this spring opening a new 10,608 square foot gymnasium.
Complementing the facility’s existing Olympic sized competition and training pool; wellness center and five, indoor tennis courts; the building now features a 2,200 square foot group fitness studio; four, outdoor pickle ball courts; the 10,000 square foot Brentwood Splash Park and a spacious, new gymnasium.
With the conclusion of this renovation; programming options at the Indoor Sports Complex now include: land and aqua-based fitness classes; lap and open swimming; tennis clinic, league, tournament and open play opportunities; plus pickle ball clinics and open play; as well as, basketball and volleyball play; plus personal training and nutrition counseling.
All Williamson County Parks and Recreation facilities and programs are open to the public. For detailed information on facility amenities, available programs, pass options; plus online registration and pass purchasing visit www.wcparksandrec.com.
