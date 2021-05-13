Photo of the Day: May 13, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Many of us have probably experienced difficulty getting gas the last few days, so today’s photo is a line of cars waiting to get gas at Costco in Brentwood; the photo was taken yesterday.

As of 4:30pm Wednesday, May 12, GasBuddy reported that 19% of Tennessee gas stations had fuel outages (this number is crowdsourced by GasBuddy’s app users).

Colonial Pipeline initiated the restart of pipeline operations Wednesday, May 12 at approximately 5 p.m. ET., per a statement.

