Elliston Place Soda Shop Reopens in Nashville

When an iconic piece of Nashville history was in jeopardy of becoming a memory of what once was, developer Tony Giarratana stepped in to save a slice of Americana and to preserve Miss Linda’s famous pies.

After 18 months of renovations, the 82-year-old soda shop has reopened in a new spot. Located in a building right next door to the old Soda Shop, their new spot formerly housed the Cumberland Telephone exchange and was built in 1907, predating Elliston’s former home.

Opening to the public on Tuesday, it’s exactly what Nashville needs right now. A place to recall memories, bring back generations, enjoy comfort food, and share a milkshake and burger. By seven o’clock on Tuesday, a line was formed to catch a glimpse of the new digs.

The new, upgraded Elliston Place Soda Shop offers nostalgia and familiarity. Inside you’ll find the same layout, barstools at the counter on the left, booths along the wall on the right, and tables in the middle except now the space is over two and half times the old space.

Dressed in ruby red and white with pale blue and lots of stainless steel, the menu remains mostly the same. The meat and three specials will now be offered on two days instead of one, fan favorites of fried chicken and a secret recipe for biscuits with red-eye gravy made the cut for the menu with new options for beer, wine, and cocktails.

Jim Myers who calls himself the Colonel of Culture for Elliston Place Soda Shop stated about the reopening, “Restaurants hold an important place in our culture, and I think a lot of people have learned to cook during the pandemic.. but you can’t replace the experience of going to a restaurant. Chances are if you’ve been here once or twice someone like Linda (Melton) will know you and tell you to hurry up and order.”

Myers continued, “Restaurants are where we have our first dates, soothe broken hearts, celebrate kids reports card, they are very special places in the fabric in our culture. People have really missed that, that sense of longing and return coupled with the fact we’ve saved an iconic place and made it as good or better, makes it a double whammy of goodness.”

If you go, breakfast is served all day long now, and live music will be available on Friday and Saturday night. Free parking is available in a small lot to the left of the restaurant.

Elliston Place Soda Shop is located at 2105 Elliston Place, Nashville. Hours of operation are Monday – Friday, 6:30 am – 8:30 pm, Saturday, 8 am – 9 pm, and Sunday, 8 am – 3 pm.